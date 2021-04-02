Mumbai: Maha Cyber nabs two for showing obscene content on OTT platforms

The Maharashtra Cyber Police arrested two persons in connection with showing obscene content on the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. Both the accused were working for the same mobile app company.

The arrests were made in connection with an offence registered on November 6 last year against OTT platforms for showing obscene and pornographic content. Police said that the arrests were made on the basis of a statement given by actress Sherlyn Chopra, where she claimed that the accused had asked her to 'let go of inhibitions and open up like Hollywood models'.

The arrested duo was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology (IT) Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Last month, Chopra was questioned in connection with the obscenity case, wherein she had said that her team was approached by a company, Armsprime, in March 2019 and she had signed up for a collaboration for The Sherlyn Chopra App.

In December 2019, Chopra had acted in a 'Chocolate Video' for the app, which was managed by Meeta Jhunjhunwala, the creative director and shot by Raju Dubey in an Andheri-based hotel.

According to Chopra's statement, she was allegedly asked to open up like Hollywood models and was asked to pose in compromising positions, which she was uncomfortable with. Moreover, Jhunjhunwala had not taken prior permission from the hotel authorities to shoot, due to which they were asked to leave the premises. Chopra said in her statement that the content (shoot) was done for her app, but soon she realised that it was released on various platforms.

Police said on the basis of Chopra's statement, Jhunjhunwala was arrested on April 1, while Dubey was arrested on March 31. They were booked under relevant sections of the various laws along with OTT platforms like Hotshots, Alt Balaji, Kukoo, PrimeFlix, Flizmovies, Feneo, Kukoo, Neo flix platforms, Ullu, Hotmasti , ChickooFlix , www.xvideos.com, www.pornhub.com, Banana Prime.

Chopra had named Raj Kundra in her statement, claiming that she was working with him for the redressal and meetings, but when contacted the businessman in connection to Jhunjhunwala's arrest, he said, "She worked for a company I had invested in and exited last year. According to the company's CEO, Jhunjhunwala had quit in October 2019." Meanwhile, the company's CEO claimed he was unaware of the Chocolate Video.