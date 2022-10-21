Mumbai: Maha Cabinet approves policy to rapidly scale up infrastructure for 5G tech | Representative pic

Days after the roll out of the 5G network in India, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved the policy for infrastructure development to encourage application of 5G technology in the state.

The state's telecom policy has been aligned with the Indian Telegraph Regulations to rapidly expand infrastructure for 5G technology in the state.

This policy will be applicable to both above ground and underground optical fiber cables. Competent authorities may suggest alternative ways to lay the network. Indicative action plan for laying optical fiber cable will be required to be made available on the state portal at least 6 months in advance. As per Government of India Telegraph Rules, Amendment 2022, various charges shall be levied subject to amendments made by Government of India from time to time. Competent authorities will decide on the levy subject to the limits prescribed under the Telegraph Rules of India, Amendment 2022.

According to this policy, an administrative fee of Rs 1000 per duct per kilometer has been fixed for laying optical fiber cable. The administrative fee of Rs 10,000 per mobile tower has been fixed for permission to erect a mobile tower. Organizations have to provide bandwidth of 2 Mbps capacity to government offices.

‘’Now the Government of India has amended the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016. Improvements have been made to enable faster and easier deployment of the infrastructure required for telecom 5G technology. According to these amendments, the telecom policy of the state has been harmonised,’’ said the Chief Minister’s Office.

‘’Each Competent Authority shall appoint a Coordinating Officer to ensure uninterrupted implementation of the Telecom Infrastructure Policy in the State. New Application for Telecom Infrastructure and 5G Infrastructure Deployment will be done through the Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal ( gatishaktisanchar.gov.in ).

Applications for regularization of existing telecom infrastructure will be made on Mahasamchanar portal and permission will be processed as per telecom policy.

Telecom Tower Policy

Provisions of Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules as well as Government of India Guidelines dated 01.8.2013 shall apply to mobile towers to be erected on private buildings and lands. For telecommunication towers to be erected anywhere in a private building or apartment, the architect and telecommunication service provider and infrastructure construction organization shall certify that such installation will not adversely affect the provisions of Development Control Regulations (DCR) relating to fire safety, parking and movement of persons. The said provision shall be in addition to the requirements of the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules regarding installation of mobile towers on private property.

For this the licensee has to submit a copy of the certificate obtained from the structural engineer authorized by the competent authorities. Completion of documents will be required as per Unified Development Control Regulations (UDC &PR) in force for the time being for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

For public buildings, the competent authority shall ensure the above fire safety, movement of vehicles and persons and structural safety. Emission limits prescribed by the Department of Telecom will be strictly followed. If the Competent Authority deems the violation by the licensee to be in violation for any reason other than electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation, the same shall be dealt with by issuing a notice to the licensee.

It is being made mandatory for all the competent authorities in the state to use the Maha Sanchar portal for the processing of mobile tower construction permission and right of way permission applications.