As Reliance Jio and Airtel scale up hiring, 5G and telecom jobs up by 33% according to reports

Representational pic |

With the second largest population of mobile phone users and with people across metros and small cities in India glued to smartphone screens, India has thriving telecom industry. Expanding performance linked incentives (PLI) to telecom gear in tandem with a 5G rollout, has opened doors for a $3 billion investment in the sector. This expansion has also triggered a 33.7 per cent rise in job openings posted by the telecom and 5G sectors for India, according to job platform Indeed’s report.



More jobs in store with 5G rollout



As the recent 5G rollout is expected to create 45,000 new jobs in the next six months, the demand in the customer service department is already up by 13 per cent, while openings for operations associates has increased by more than 8 per cent. The findings were extracted from job postings recorded by Indeed in India for the past one year, and also showed that while customer service representatives are offered Rs 3 lakh per annum, tech support can make more than 3.5 lakh.



Cybersecurity experts to find more work



But as digital payments, remote working and data sharing have gone up in the digital era, the requirement in the cybersecurity department has gone by 81 per cent. This is understandable after more than 50,000 cyberfraud cases hit India in 2021, which was a 5 per cent spike from the previous year. To make sure that 5G services reach consumers smoothly, companies are moving forward to create a talentpool.



Reliance and Airtel ramp up hiring



As Reliance Jio seeks to provide high-speed 5G to every village in India by end of 2023, Airtel is moving forward in a phased manner. Another research by GlobalData showed that hiring by leading telcos in India for 5G roles went up by 65 per cent between January and July this year alone. Among them Reliance is focusing on lead 5G core and cloud architecture roles, in order to address diverse use cases instead of just focusing on customer support.