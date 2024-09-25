 Mumbai: Magistrate Court Accepts CBI's Closure Report In ₹103.81 Crore Cheating Case Against BJP Functionary Mohit Kamboj
Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, | ANI

Mumbai: A magistrate court in Mumbai on Tuesday formally accepted the CBI's closure report of a case against BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj and others, accusing his firm of cheating the Central Bank of India to the tune of Rs103.81 crore.

About The Closure Report

The closure comes after the sessions court earlier this year set aside the order passed by the Magistrate court for further investigation. The CBI had submitted the closure report in the case in June 2023 but in November 2023, the magistrate court had rejected the report and directed CBI to further investigate the case. The order of the magistrate court was challenged before the sessions court, which set aside the magistrate court.

About The Cheating Case

In June 2020, CBI registered a cheating case against Kamboj and the firm Tenet Exim Pvt Ltd along with the firm's other directors Jitendra Kapoor, Naresh Kapoor, Siddhant Bagla, Irtesh Mishra, and three others on a complaint by the Central Bank of India alleging cheating.

The CBI while closing the case said, “Sales/purchase transactions of the borrower company with other companies found to be correct. During the course of the investigation, no evidence of misrepresentation, or misstatement about the amount of unsecured loan infused/infusion of share capital of money was found regarding a number of shares in balance sheets of the accused borrower company.”

