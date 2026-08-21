Mumbai Luxury Realty Boom: 16 Homes Worth ₹164 Crore Registered Daily In Q1 FY27, Sales Touch ₹14,903 Crore |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s luxury residential market operates at a consistent velocity, recording roughly 16 homes priced at Rs 5 Crore or more every single day in Q1 FY27 (April–June 2026). According to the latest Quarterly Luxury Real Estate Report released by Lighthouse Luxury (a Lighthouse PropTech platform backed by Turbostart and top family offices) and powered by property registration intelligence platform Zapkey, Mumbai recorded 1,499 luxury property registrations totaling Rs 14,903 Crore during the three-month period.





The report, which tracks verified Maharashtra stamp duty and registration data, highlights that Mumbai's luxury housing market now moves continuously rather than in isolated bursts, registering an average transaction value of Rs 164 Crore every day throughout the quarter.



Key Market Highlights from Q1 FY27:

Monthly Performance Dynamics:

April set the quarterly high with 563 registrations worth Rs 5,726 Crore.

May witnessed a 22.7% volume dip to 435 registrations (worth Rs 4,492 Crore), though average ticket sizes held firm at Rs 10.3 Crore.

June rebounded in volume with 501 registrations (up 15% MoM), but total value adjusted to Rs 4,686 Crore as average ticket sizes dropped to Rs 9.4 Crore—reflecting a shift toward entry-level luxury supply (Rs 5 Cr–Rs 10 Cr segment).





Top Micro-Markets:

Worli retained its position as Mumbai's highest-value luxury destination, generating Rs 2,272 Crore across 97 deals (Average ticket size: Rs 23.4 Crore).



Lower Parel followed closely generating Rs 769 Crore across 81 deals with average ticket size Rs 9.5 Crore whereas Bandra West generated Rs 575 Crore with 54 deals at an average ticket size of Rs 10.6 crore.



Emerging suburban hubs:

Goregaon East (46 deals | Rs 552 Cr), Andheri West (60 deals | Rs 425 Cr), Vile Parle West (45 deals | Rs 413 Cr) and Santacruz West (44 transactions | Rs 364 Cr) joined traditional strongholds like Bandra West and Lower Parel in the top grossing micro-markets.



Developer Leadership:



Godrej Properties topped the developer leaderboard with ₹1304 Crore across 110 registrations, propelled by high-value absorption at Godrej Trilogy in Worli. Godrej Trilogy topped the Luxury Charts with 37 deals (799 Cr )



Oberoi Realty followed closely with Rs 889 Crore across 92 units, led by Oberoi Sky City in Borivali East and Oberoi Elysian in Goregaon East.



Other key performers included Lodha (Macrotech Developers) with Rs 633 Crore across 81 transactions, Hubtown with Rs 531 Crore across 20 transactions and K Raheja Corp with Rs 509 Crore across 49 transactions.



Sumesh Mishra, Founder, Lighthouse PropTech said, “Mumbai’s Luxury Residential Ecosystem continues to grow from strength to strength. The new launches by branded players are witnessing great responses from the buyers. The transaction pace of 16 luxury homes a day shows that HNI and UHNI buyers no longer view premium real estate purely as a cyclical asset class, but as a core wealth preservation strategy. Furthermore, the strong momentum in suburban redevelopment corridors like Goregaon East and Borivali East proves that 'luxury' in Mumbai is geographically expanding beyond traditional South and Central micro-markets, driven by modern gated amenities and improved transit infrastructure."





Murtuza Vapiwala, Co-Founder, Lighthouse PropTech said, “By leveraging advanced AI analytics alongside registration intelligence, our objective is to bring unprecedented transparency to high-net-worth real estate decisions. The report clearly shows that while ultra-high-ticket sales (Rs 50 Cr+) underwent a quiet spell in June, the volume engine of the market—properties in the Rs 5 Cr to Rs 10 Cr band—remains exceptionally resilient and buoyant."



Sandeep Reddy, Co-Founder, Zapkey said, "Raw market perception often diverges from actual ground reality. Through our partnership with Lighthouse Luxury, we decode actual registered transactions straight off the Maharashtra government's records—cutting through listing speculation. Seeing Rs 14,903 Crore in verified transactions in just 90 days underscores the genuine end-user and investor appetite underpinning Mumbai’s real estate landscape."





Notable Ultra-Luxury & Celebrity Transactions:

- Highest Value Lease (Mumbai):



Rs 29.42Lakhs luxury apartment lease in Shandilya Villa, Worli by Alkem Laboratories promoter Mrityunjay Kumar Singh.



- *Celebrity Moves: Indian Cricketer Shreyas Iyer leased a residence in K Raheja Artesia, Worli for Rs 19.83 Lakhs per month with Rs 74 Lakhs as Security Deposit; while Bollywood Actor Siddharth Malhotra leased a residence in Nair House, Khar West for Rs 11 Lakhs paying Rs 33 Lakhs as Security Deposit.



- National Benchmark: Beyond Mumbai, the quarter’s largest registered residential sale in India occurred on Boat Club Road, Chennai, fetching Rs 211 Crore comfortably above the Rs 134.6 crore average of Mumbai's own Rs 100 crore-plus registrations this quarter.