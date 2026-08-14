Mumbai Infra Update: Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Flyover Opening Delayed To December 2026 Due To Utility-Shifting Work

Construction of Mumbai’s first cable-stayed flyover near Mahalaxmi Railway Station is underway, with a 78.5-metre pylon being erected as the project’s opening has been pushed to December 31, 2026 | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: Work on the first cable-stayed flyover near Mahalaxmi Railway Station, along Keshavrao Khadye Marg, is currently underway.

To support the cable-stayed bridge, a 78.5-metre-high pylon (massive steel column) is being erected. However, the flyover, which was originally expected to be operational by October 31, is now expected to open by December 31, 2026.

The cable-stayed bridge being constructed along Keshavrao Khadye Marg will be the Mumbai civic body’s first cable-based bridge over railway tracks. Located near Mahalaxmi Railway Station, the bridge will connect Saat Rasta with Mahalaxmi Ground, improving connectivity between the two areas.

Pylon And Western Span Completed

The bridge will be 803 metres long and 17.2 metres wide, with the portion falling within railway limits measuring 23.01 metres in width. Construction is progressing, with a 78.5-metre-tall pylon erected to support the cable-stayed structure.

The 95-metre western span has been completed, while work on the 165-metre eastern span, which falls within railway premises, will begin after the Railways provides the required traffic block.

Most of the piers on the western side of the pylon have also been completed. However, construction of five piers is currently pending due to the proposed traffic diversion. The diversion will be implemented after obtaining permission from the traffic police.

Also Watch:

Utility Shifting Causes Delay

The civic body is constructing a concrete service road to facilitate the traffic diversion, while work to lay various utility lines is also underway.

“Although the construction work is progressing largely as scheduled, utility-shifting work has caused a delay of around two months,” an official said.

The Bridge Department has now set December 31, 2026, as the revised target for completing the flyover project.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/