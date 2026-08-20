Mumbai Infra Update: BMC Clears ₹28,000-Crore Redevelopment Plan For 22 BEST Depots Despite Opposition

The BMC General Body has approved the redevelopment of 22 BEST bus depots under a PPP model | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: Despite stiff opposition from Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), the BMC General Body late Tuesday night cleared the redevelopment of 22 BEST bus depots across Mumbai.

The Rs 28,000-crore plan has been pitched by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking as a financial revival and infrastructure-modernisation drive.

Redevelopment Plan

The plan aims to transform ageing BEST depots into integrated urban hubs while keeping them operational as bus terminals. To be executed under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), the project will retain land ownership with BEST.

The proposal will now go to the Urban Development Department and Cabinet for scrutiny and policy approval, before returning to BEST and the BMC for final clearance, said BEST Committee Chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao.

The proposal was approved by the BEST Committee in the first week of August before being tabled before the BMC General Body as an urgent business on Tuesday night. After more than two hours of debate, it was approved around 12.37 am by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Opposing the move, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse questioned the decision to hand over 2.5 lakh sq m of prime depot land under the Rs 28,000-crore plan, arguing that the BMC should instead provide financial support to BEST and redevelop the depots itself.

Opposition Raises Concerns

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi questioned why BEST should hand over another 22 depots to private developers when Rs 302 crore is still pending from five depots already leased out in 2017.

He also demanded a white paper on all BEST land parcels handed over so far, seeking transparency over their use and financial returns. Opposition leader Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sachin Padwal expressed concern over the alleged privatisation of the depots.

However, Vishwasrao strongly backed the plan, saying BEST’s worsening finances, mounting debt, pending employee dues and the Rs 6,500-crore requirement for 5,000 new buses make revenue generation imperative.

Leader of House Ganesh Khankar also questioned the opposition’s silence over four depots leased out in 2017, arguing that the PPP redevelopment of 22 depots is crucial to revive BEST and make it financially viable. Finally, Mayor Ritu Tawde put the proposal to vote and pushed it through on the strength of the majority.

Financial Case For Revival

BEST owns 27 bus depots spread across 7.70 lakh sq m, of which 22 have been identified for redevelopment. With an accumulated deficit of Rs 7,322 crore and liabilities of Rs 14,323 crore, BEST says it needs nearly Rs 28,000 crore to clear employee commitments, service its liabilities and procure and operate 5,000 new buses.

To make the redevelopment financially viable, BEST has sought a sharp increase in permissible FSI from 1.3 to 7, on the lines of Metro-3 projects. While Kurla depot has already been redeveloped, Dharavi and Kalakilla depots will be used for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and Anik and Pratiksha Nagar depots for the Metro-11 project.

Why BEST Needs Rs 28,000 Crore

● Accumulated deficit: Rs 7,322 crore

● Total liabilities: Rs 14,323 crore

● Cost of 5,000 self-owned buses & employee commitments: Rs 13,561 crore

● Estimated requirement for long-term stability: Rs 28,000 crore

Depot Redevelopment At A Glance

● Total depots: 27

● Depots to be redeveloped: 22

● Total land: 7.70 lakh sq. m.

● Built-up area: 2.51 lakh sq. m.

● Existing FSI: 1.3

● Proposed FSI: 7

● Parking capacity: 5,320 vehicles

● Existing EV charging stations: 331

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Read Also BEST Unveils ₹28,000-Crore Plan To Redevelop 22 Mumbai Bus Depots Under PPP Model

Key Features Of The Project

● Redevelopment through PPP-DBFOT model

● BEST to retain ownership of depot land

● Integrated hubs with commercial, residential and social infrastructure

● Schools, hospitals, staff housing, sports facilities and public parking

● Creation of Corpus Fund and Recurring Fund

● Revenue to fund bus operations and reduce dependence on BMC grants

(Inputs from Abhishekh Pathak)

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