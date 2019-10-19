Mumbai: Longing for family, army man gives a ‘miss’ to posting

Mumbai: A 23-year-old Indian Army recruit, who went missing before joining his first posting in Amritsar, was tracked down in the eastern suburb of Mankhurd on Thursday, the police said on Friday.

Akash Bhoite, a resident of Patan in Maharashtra’s Satara district, had gone missing after his family saw him off when he boarded the Paschim Express at Bandra Terminus on October 8, an official said.

Later, it turned out that Bhoite did not wish to stay away from his family and hence did not report for work after being posted in Punjab.

The jawan was to join an Army camp in Amritsar after undergoing a rigorous 18-month training at Nashik and 45-day leave to visit his home, he said.