Mumbai: Lokhandwala-Vikhroli metro line 66% ready but depot still missing | file pic

Mumbai: While the 15.31km Swami Samarth Nagar (Lokhandwala Complex) to Vikhroli Metro Line 6 is 66% complete, the much needed car depot to operationalise the route is nowhere in sight.

This link is the second such mass rapid transit system connecting the suburbs; the earlier popular line being Mumbai Metro 1 connecting Versova with Ghatkopar.

Civil work on 13 stations 51.50% complete

On Monday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) shared an update on the line under construction. Breaking up each of the components of the project, the civil work on 13 stations connecting the eastern and western suburbs is 51.50% complete and the viaduct is 71% ready.

This route passes on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road and is a double decker structure, which means the lower deck is an elevated road/ flyover and the upper portion is the Metro viaduct (an elevated civil structure that carries a rail line).

The 2.58km elevated vehicular road section of the engineering structure will provide signal free connection between the Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway. Whereas the Metro line will ferry commuters to work and back home.

Four routes to be integrated

This link will be integrated with four other routes, namely Mumbai Metro Lines 2A (Dahisar East to DN Nagar), 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ), 4 (Wadala- Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavli-Gaimukh) and 7 (Dahisar East to Gundavali).

Additionally, Jogeshwari and Kanjurmarg railway stations will be linked with Mumbai Metro 1 in the same manner as Andheri and Ghatkopar railway stations.

However, the major hurdle in the project is the availability of land to establish a car depot. The MMRDA had planned for a depot at Kanjurmarg, but it is mired in a controversy and successive governments have been unable to resolve the issue. A few months back, the State Government had approached the Centre to hand over part ownership of the land, but has not been able to get a positive outcome so far.

Metropolitan Commissioner (MMRDA) SVR Srinivas said, “MMRDA is constructing the Metro network to provide mass rapid transit services to people within a short travel distance. Metro Line 6 will provide the much-needed rail-based connectivity between the western and eastern suburbs and will contribute to an integrated public transport network for Mumbaikars.”