Mumbai Metro lines 2A & 7 hit 1 million riders mark within a week; Watch CM Shinde congratulate MMRDA | File pic

Mumbai: The newly commissioned routes of Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, passing through densely populated areas between Dahisar and Andheri, touched the 1 million riders mark.

The two new lines of the Yellow Line 2A and Red Line 7 achieved this feet within a week of inauguration. These lines were inaugurated on January 19 at the hands of PM Modi and was opened for the public on January 20.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde thanked and congratulated Mumbaikars after the feet. The CM congratulated team MMRDA and appreciated its efforts in working towards developing an extensive metro network in MMR.

Metropolitan Commissioner takes stock of passengers, travels on metro

SVR Srinivas, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner took stock of passenger amenities on the occasion. He travelled from Goregoan (E) to Gundavali and interacted with Commuters on his way

All about the two Metro lines:

In all, 35.1 km of metro rail and another 11.4 km of the existing Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar will be available to connect the western suburbs.



Metro Line 2A has a total of 17 stations

Dahisar (East), Upper Dahisar, Kandarpada, Mandapeshwar- I.C. Colony, Eksar, Borivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Kandivali (West), Dahanukar Wadi, Valnai, Malad (West), Lower Malad, Pahadi Goregaon, Goregaon (West), Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara and Andheri (West).



While Metro Line 7 has 14 stations

Dahisar (East), Ovari Pada, Rashtriya Udyan, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar, Akurli, Kurar, Dindoshi, Aarey, Goregaon (East), Jogeshwari (East), Mogra and Gundavali.



Dahisar East metro station is a common station for both metro lines. To change to Metro Line 1, one can get off at Andheri (West) and Gundavli stations.

Capacity

On Metro 2A and 7 lines, currently, there are 22 trains of 6 cars each, which will gradually increase to 44 trains that are being manufactured by BEML. Each of the trains has a passenger capacity of 2,308 passengers - 310 seating and 1,998 standing passengers.

Timings

These metro trains will be operated between 6 am to 10 pm with a frequency of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 mins in non-peak hours.

