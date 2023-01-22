Mumbai: Metro 2A, 7 ridership on Sunday crosses 1 lakh

Representative image |

The newly commissioned routes of Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, passing through densely populated areas between Dahisar and Andheri, recorded a ridership of over one lakh on the third day (Sunday) till 8pm. The two lines were fully opened to the public on Friday at 4pm. Until Saturday, nearly 1,28,000 passengers had used them.

Metro users give thumbs up to new lines

Metro user Jaiprakash Singh tweeted on Sunday, “Today, I travelled by Metro 7, from Gundawali to Poiser on Western Express Highway… It was a very good experience… saved more than 30 minutes and money as well.”

Another commuter tweeted, “Fantastic work. Real hassle-free and pleasant experience. Safe, clean, efficient, environment friendly and fast!! Take a bow!!”

“Mumbaikars are loving the newly opened Metro network experience, especially the interchange facility at Gundavali station that connects Line 7 to Line 1 through a foot overbridge. This has added to the ease of travelling…” another user tweeted on Saturday.

Demand for free use of lines for school children, women

Twitter user, Mandar, sought free use of lines for school children, women, elderly and daily labourers.

Other social media users said they want the authorities to connect other metro lines with each other so that trains can move from one to another seamlessly.