Mumbai Local Viral Video: Woman Seen Pulling Chain In CSMT-Ambernath Train As Another Falls While Boarding Near Thane Over Doorway Dispute - WATCH

Thane: A disturbing incident unfolded on a Mumbai local train near Thane when a woman fell while attempting to board a moving train, allegedly after being obstructed by a group of passengers standing at the doorway.

The video of the incident was shared by Komal Chaurasiya on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she mentioned that the incident occurred on a CSMT–Ambernath local train between Thane and Kalva stations. Despite the train being relatively empty, around four to five women were reportedly standing near the door, preventing others from boarding.

Moreover, she also added that when a woman passenger attempted to enter the coach while the train was in motion, she lost her balance and fell. Commuters in the train raised an alarm, and visuals also showed another woman inside the train pulling the chain.

The viral post claimed that passengers also had a heated exchange with those preventing them from boarding. It is currently unclear whether the woman sustained serious injuries or if any formal complaint has been registered.

In another incident, a fight broke out between two women commuters inside a moving train between Thane and Dombivli. The altercation, which surfaced online, stated that a minor disagreement quickly spiralled out of control when one of the women reportedly asked the other to 'move aside' to make space. However, the seemingly routine request triggered an aggressive response. Eyewitness accounts suggested that the woman, angered by the remark, began verbally abusing the co-passenger, and the situation escalated into a physical confrontation. The incident reignited concerns over passenger safety and rising tensions in overcrowded public transport systems.

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