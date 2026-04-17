'Slapped, Pushed': Rush Hour In Mumbai Turns Violent As Women Clash Inside Asangaon Local Train; Viral Video Triggers Outrage - VIDEO

Rush Hour In Mumbai Turns Violent As Women Clash Inside Asangaon Local Train; Viral Video Triggers Outrage - VIDEO | Mumbai R News Instagram Account

Mumbai: Mumbai’s already strained suburban railway network witnessed a disturbing incident after a fight between two women commuters turned violent inside a moving train between Thane and Dombivli. A video capturing the altercation has surfaced online and is rapidly circulating across social media platforms, drawing sharp reactions from netizens.

According to a report by NDTV Marathi, the incident occurred on Thursday evening during peak rush hour, a time when Mumbai locals are notoriously overcrowded. What began as a minor disagreement quickly spiralled out of control. One of the women reportedly asked the other to “move aside” to make space. However, the seemingly routine request triggered an aggressive response.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the woman, angered by the remark, began verbally abusing the co-passenger, reported NDTV Marathi. Within moments, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation.

The accused allegedly grabbed the other woman by her hair and assaulted her, even kicking her during the scuffle. The cramped compartment added to the chaos, as other female passengers struggled to intervene and separate the two. Despite repeated attempts to calm her down, the attacker reportedly refused to back off.

Several commuters present in the coach recorded the incident on their mobile phones. The footage, now widely shared online, has reignited concerns over passenger safety and rising tensions in overcrowded public transport systems.

As per the reports, the victim approached the Thane Railway Police Station and lodged an official complaint against the unidentified woman. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway. Police are currently examining the viral video and attempting to identify the woman involved in the assault.

The incident has once again highlighted the intense pressure commuters face daily while travelling in Mumbai locals, especially during peak hours. It also raises questions about safety mechanisms, crowd management, and the need for stricter enforcement to prevent such violent episodes inside public transport.

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