Mumbai local update: Trains delayed due to rail fracture between Matunga and Mahim

On Saturday, office goers had to face inconvenience as local trains plying on Western railways were running atleast 30-45 minutes late, due to rail fracture between Matunga and Mahim railway station.

Some commuters took to Twitter and questioned Western Railway about the delay. After netizens raised questions, DRM WR Mumbai Central tweeted saying, "Suburban services were delayed due to Rail fracture on UP local between Mahim-Matunga from 7.31hrs to 08.35hrs."

Some netizens took to Twitter and expressed their ordeal. One Twitter user wrote, "It's my first day in new office and the trains are running late, what happened if I loose my job."