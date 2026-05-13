Mumbai Local Update: 3-Day Special Power Block At Vidyavihar Station Due To FOB Work; THESE Central Railway Trains To Be Affected

Mumbai: The Central Railway has announced special traffic and power block at Vidyavihar station for the launching of girders for the middle Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at the station. Due to this, the train services between Kurla and the Bhandup section will be affected. According to the official notification from the Central Railway, the block will be carried out at midnight for three days: May 15/16, May 16/17, and May 17/18.

Block Date & Duration

May 15/16 (Friday/Saturday night): 1.15 am to 4.15 am

May 16/17 (Saturday/Sunday night): 12.10 am to 4.40 am

May 17/18 (Sunday/Monday night): 1.15 am to 3.05 am

Read Also Central Railway Suburban Services Hit As Train Managers Protest Safety Circular Number 15 With 'Work...

Details About Block Section

The block will be carried out between Kurla (excluding the station) and Bhandup (excluding the crossover). The Up and Down slow lines on the night of May 15/16, while Up and Down slow lines, fast lines, and 5th & 6th lines on the night of May 16/17.

Affected Train Services During Block Period

According to the Central Railway, there will be no impact on train operations on May 15/16 and May 17/18.

Affected Trains On May 16-17

Cancelled TrainsThe

Thane–Kurla local departing from Thane at 11.40 pm will be cancelled. Along with this, Thane–CSMT local departing Thane at 4.04 am and CSMT–Thane locals departing CSMT at 11.38 pm and 12.24 am are also cancelled

Short-Terminated Trains

CSMT–Thane locals departing CSMT at 11.00 pm, 11.46 pm, 11.55 pm, and 11.12 pm (AC local) will terminate at Kurla station.

Dombivli–CSMT local departing Dombivli at 10.18 pm will terminate at Thane station.

Short-Originating Trains

Kurla–Titwala local scheduled to depart Vidyavihar at 4.45 am will originate from Thane at 5.09 am.

Thane–CSMT local scheduled to depart from Thane at 4.16 am will originate from Kurla at 4.42 am.

Diversion of Train Services

On May 16-17, the Down slow services to Karjat departing CSMT between 11.30 pm and 12.12 am will be diverted to the Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations. These trains will not halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, and Nahur stations.

Similarly, the Up slow trains heading to CSMT from Kasara (10.00 pm), Badlapur (11.29 pm), Karjat (2.30 am), and Ambarnath (3.43 am) during the block period will be diverted to the Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations. These trains will not stop at Nahur, Kanjurmarg, and Vidyavihar stations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/