Central Railway Suburban Services Hit As Train Managers Protest Safety Circular Number 15 With 'Work To Rule' Approach | Representational Image

Mumbai: Operations on Central Railway suburban services were affected after some Train Managers (Guards) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus reportedly started following a “work to rule” approach in protest against the recently issued Safety Circular No. 15. Railway officials said the development has already led to the cancellation of three local train services.

Dispute centers on revised bell code communication system

The controversy is linked to a correction issued in the bell code communication system used between the Train Manager and Motorman/Loco Pilot during train operations. The revised circular updates SR 4.51-1(B)(1), particularly regarding the use of Bell Code “0”.

As per the revised rules, Bell Code “0” will now indicate different operational situations, including emergency stop conditions, approaching scheduled halt stations, and acknowledgment during TSR 122 working. The circular also introduces a new “Note 4”, directing Train Managers to give one bell beat in advance before the arrival of a station to alert the Motorman that the train must stop at the next platform.

New rule requires advance bell beat to warn motorman

The new provision further states that if the Motorman fails to respond appropriately and the train approaches the station at a higher-than-required speed, the Train Manager must apply brakes to avoid overshooting the platform.

Railway officials said the changes are aimed at strengthening communication between Train Managers and Motormen, preventing platform overshooting incidents, and improving passenger safety. However, some Train Managers have reportedly objected to the additional responsibility and have begun strictly adhering to rulebook procedures, impacting suburban operations. The circular was issued by the Principal Chief Operations Manager of Central Railway.

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