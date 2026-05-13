Thane Water Mission: Minister Pratap Sarnaik Opens Revived Wells & RO Plants Under Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s ₹50 Cr Heritage Project

Minister Pratap Sarnaik Opens Revived Wells & RO Plants Under Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s ₹50 Cr Heritage Project |

Thane: In a strategic move to combat urban water scarcity, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik officially inaugurated the revitalized traditional wells and newly installed RO (Reverse Osmosis) plants in the Nalpada, Kapurbawdi, and Majiwada areas of Thane.

​The initiative is part of a larger ₹50 crore project approved during the tenure of former CM Eknath Shinde, aimed at restoring 46 historic wells across Thane and Mira-Bhayandar. Addressing the gathering, Minister Sarnaik highlighted that 12 wells have already been successfully restored, with plans to commission three to four additional wells every week.

​Key Highlights of the Project:

​Scientific Restoration: Modern desilting and cleaning techniques were used to recharge natural aquifers.

​Potable Water Solutions: Advanced RO plants ensure that the water is purified to drinking standards, providing a reliable backup during municipal supply disruptions.

​Infrastructure Safety: The project includes reinforced walling and protective netting to prevent contamination from sewage or waste.

​"This project balances environmental conservation with modern technology," said Minister Sarnaik. "By securing these natural resources, we are ensuring that Thane residents have access to pure water even during the peak of summer."

​The ceremony was attended by former Mayor H.S. Patil and several prominent local representatives, marking a significant milestone in Thane’s journey toward sustainable water management.

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