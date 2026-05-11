Western Railway Staff Return Bag With ₹15 Lakh Gold Left In Local Train To Woman Passenger In Swift Action |

Mumbai: In an honest and swift action, railway staff on the Western Railway network returned a bag containing nearly 80–90 grams of gold, worth around ₹14–15 lakh, to a woman passenger after it was left behind in a local train on Monday.

Virar to Andheri alert after white bag spotted

According to railway officials, the information was first passed by the Station Superintendent of Virar to the Station Superintendent of Andheri after staff member Sachin Khamker received details about a white printed bag left inside the ladies compartment of train number VR 94048. The message was immediately circulated among railway staff to trace the missing bag before the train moved further on the route.

Acting quickly on the alert, railway employee Suresh Rathod checked the compartment and located the bag. After verification, the valuables were handed over to the genuine passenger. Officials said the bag contained gold ornaments weighing around 80–90 grams, with an estimated value of ₹14–15 lakh.

Railway officials praised the staff for their prompt response and honesty. The incident once again highlighted the importance of coordination between station control staff and on-ground railway employees in handling passenger emergencies and lost property cases.

Such incidents also help strengthen passengers’ trust in railway services, especially on Mumbai’s heavily crowded suburban network, where thousands of commuters travel daily carrying valuables and personal belongings.

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