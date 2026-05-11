Maharashtra Forms Three-Member Expert Committee To Study Film Incentives; Minister Shelar Skips Cannes 2026

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has announced the formation of a three-member expert committee to study incentive-based policies for the sector. |

Mumbai: In a major push to strengthen Maharashtra’s film industry and address concerns raised by filmmakers and production houses, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has announced the formation of a three-member expert committee to study incentive-based policies for the sector.

Three-month deadline to submit report

The committee has been tasked with examining subsidies, incentives and support systems offered to the film industry by various Indian states as well as international filming destinations. It has been directed to submit its report within three months.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Shelar at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai with representatives from Hindi film production houses and producers. Discussions were held on multiple issues affecting film production in Mumbai and Maharashtra, including infrastructure limitations, shooting permissions and policy reforms needed to make the state more attractive for filmmakers.

Ongoing infra projects temporarily affected shooting locations

Shelar acknowledged that ongoing infrastructure projects in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have temporarily affected several shooting locations. However, he said many new destinations would become available once these projects are completed.

The minister said the government is focusing on developing new filming hubs across the state. Plans are underway to establish two to three new shooting destinations in Kolhapur along with a dedicated railway station setup for film shoots. He also announced that land acquisition for proposed film cities at Ramtek in Nagpur and Nashik has been completed and development work has commenced.

Film cities at Ramtek & Nashik: Land acquisition completed

In another key development, Shelar said efforts are being made to modernize ND Studio with government support. He added that since previous tenders for Film City did not receive the expected response, the government is now working on a hybrid model involving private participation.

To ease the filmmaking process, the state government has developed a Single Window Clearance system for film-related permissions. The process of making all approvals available online is also underway. The minister further informed that short-term courses by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) have been introduced at Film City to support skill development in films and media.

Additionally, a campus of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) has been started at the NFDC office. Shelar also said the government is preparing plans to develop more than 100 acres of land received from the Centre at Malad West and integrate it with the Coastal Road and Sea Link infrastructure.

Meanwhile, citing the current difficult situation in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to prioritise national interest, Shelar announced that he would not attend this year’s Cannes Film Festival in France.

The minister said the decision was taken to maintain restraint in departmental expenditure during challenging times. He added that more official meetings would now be conducted virtually and emphasis would be placed on limited use of resources.

However, Shelar clarified that all necessary coordination and support for Marathi films participating in the Cannes Film Festival would continue through the concerned agencies. He also said he would participate online whenever required to promote Marathi cinema internationally.

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