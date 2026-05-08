Good News For Rail Passengers! Bengaluru-Mumbai Superfast Train Likely To Hit Tracks By June-End, Vande Bharat Sleeper May Follow Soon

Attention Commuters! Mumbai-Bengaluru Superfast Train To Launch After 30-Year Wait |

Mumbai: Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday announced that the long-awaited superfast train service connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai is expected to begin operations by the end of June this year.

The announcement came after Joshi held discussions with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding railway infrastructure projects and connectivity demands related to Karnataka.

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According to Joshi, the Railway Minister assured him that the proposed train service would commence within the next few weeks, majorly improving rail connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The proposed superfast train is expected to pass through several important cities and districts in Karnataka, including Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, before connecting to Mumbai.

The new route will provide major relief to passengers travelling between northern and southern Karnataka while also offering a faster alternative for commuters travelling to Mumbai for business, education, tourism, and work.

At present, many passengers between Bengaluru and Mumbai depend on long-duration train journeys or expensive air travel. The proposed service is expected to reduce travel inconvenience and improve connectivity across the region.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train May Run On Mumbai-Bengaluru Route Soon

In another major development, Joshi revealed that the Railway Ministry has also responded positively to a proposal to eventually upgrade the service into a Vande Bharat Express Sleeper train in the future.

If implemented, the upgrade would introduce modern sleeper-class coaches with advanced amenities, improved comfort, and faster overnight travel between the two metropolitan cities. The Vande Bharat Sleeper project forms part of Indian Railways’ broader modernisation initiative aimed at improving long-distance rail travel.

During the meeting, Joshi also raised the issue of redeveloping the railway station in Hubballi to improve passenger amenities and station infrastructure. Proposed plans reportedly include modern waiting areas, better access facilities, and upgraded infrastructure to accommodate growing passenger traffic.

Additionally, the Union Minister urged the Railway Ministry to conduct a fresh survey for the proposed Lokapur-Savadatti-Dharwad railway line project, which is considered important for strengthening connectivity and economic activity in northern Karnataka.

Sharing details of the discussions on social media, Joshi said the proposed projects would improve railway connectivity, boost regional infrastructure and enhance transportation access across Karnataka and Maharashtra.

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