Good News For Rail Passengers! Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Approved Between Bengaluru & Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant boost to long-distance rail connectivity, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the introduction of a Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai.



The development was confirmed in an official communication addressed to P. C. Mohan, following discussions on improving passenger convenience on this high-demand route. The proposed train will run between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).





This marks a major step in expanding India’s semi-high-speed rail network into the overnight travel segment. Unlike existing chair-car Vande Bharat trains, the sleeper version is designed for long-distance journeys, offering enhanced comfort, modern amenities, and faster travel times.

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The Bengaluru–Mumbai corridor is one of the busiest intercity routes in the country, catering to business travelers, students, and tourists. The introduction of a Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to significantly reduce travel time while providing a premium travel experience.



Railway officials indicate that further operational details, including schedule, fares, and rollout timeline, will be announced soon. The move aligns with the government’s broader push to modernize Indian Railways and upgrade passenger services across key routes.

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