Mumbai Local Train Update: Technical Snag At Thane Station Disrupts Central Railway Services; Delay Of Up To 45 Minutes Reported |

Mumbai: Daily commuters were affected on Thursday after a technical fault developed in a suburban local train at Thane station, causing major inconvenience during the morning peak hours. Several office-goers and college students were impacted as train services were delayed.

Technical fault disrupts services

According to initial information, the T-36 suburban local unit that arrived at Platform No. 4 of Thane station at 8:42 am was cancelled due to a technical fault. The empty local was subsequently sent to the Kurla Car Shed for repairs.

The fault disrupted services on the Up Slow line, as the train remained stationed at Platform No. 4 for 21 minutes, from 8:42 am to 9:03 am. This caused several local trains behind it to halt, resulting in a cascading delay to services.

Following the disruption, local train services on the Up Slow line were delayed by 40 to 45 minutes, affecting thousands of commuters during the morning rush hour. As a result, heavy crowds were reported at stations including Thane, Mulund, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar as passengers waited for delayed trains.

Passenger falls ill at Parel

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Thursday, a passenger travelling on a Down Slow suburban local train (K25) fell ill while the train was at Parel station. After receiving information about the passenger's condition, personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP), the Deputy Station Manager (Dy SM), and railway staff attended to him and took him to the Deputy Station Manager's office.

The passenger was administered first aid and offered juice. Railway staff advised shifting him to Sion Hospital for further medical treatment, but he declined and provided written consent refusing hospitalisation before leaving on his own responsibility. His family members arrived at the station at around 9:45 am. According to railway officials, the commuter's condition remained stable after receiving first aid.

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