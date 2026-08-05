High-Voltage Drama On Railway Tracks: Man Tries To Stop Local Train, Motorman's Quick Action Averts Major Tragedy | Video | File photo

Vasai: A shocking incident took place on Wednesday between Nalasopara and Vasai railway stations when a mentally unstable man allegedly climbed onto the railway tracks and stood in front of an approaching local train in an attempt to stop it. However, the motorman's prompt response and timely application of the emergency brakes prevented a major tragedy.

The incident created panic among passengers on board the train and briefly affected suburban railway services. Although the signal was green, the train came to an abrupt halt. A young passenger from the men's compartment behind the first coach got down from the train and confronted the man on the tracks. In a fit of anger, he slapped the individual, grabbed him by the collar, and dragged him away from the railway tracks to prevent further danger.

The entire incident was recorded by bystanders on their mobile phones, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

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Upon receiving information, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot and took the man into custody. Officials have launched an investigation to determine the reason behind his actions.

Meanwhile, railway authorities have appealed to the public not to trespass onto railway tracks or engage in any act that endangers their own lives or the safety of others. They emphasized that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to thousands of commuters and can significantly disrupt railway operations.