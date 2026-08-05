MRVC Extends 238 AC Local Train Tender Deadline Again; Mumbai Project Faces Fresh Delays

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The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has extended the deadline for its 238 AC suburban train tender for the third time, pushing the bid opening from August 3 to September 7. Along with the extension, MRVC has revised the contract's price adjustment clause to account for a possible future shift from the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) to the Output Producer Price Index (OPPI). The latest delay comes nearly a year after the tender process began following the fatal Mumbra rail accident, raising fresh concerns over the slow pace of one of Mumbai's most critical suburban railway projects.

Price Adjustment Clause Updated to Factor in Future OPPI Adoption

The tender, floated in September 2025 under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-3 and MUTP-3A, covers the procurement of 238 AC local train rakes and related maintenance facilities. MRVC has also modified the price variation clause, stating that if the Central Government replaces WPI with OPPI, future contract price revisions will be linked to the new index. The change is expected to better reflect fluctuations in the cost of key inputs such as steel, electrical equipment and electronic components during the execution of the long-term contract, reducing the financial risk for manufacturers. However, MRVC has not officially said the amendment was made to address bidders' concerns. Earlier, officials had attributed repeated extensions to numerous technical queries from global rolling stock manufacturers and maintained that the project has no funding constraints.

The repeated delays have pushed the ambitious project further off track. Under the original plan, 47 AC local trains under MUTP-3 and 191 under MUTP-3A were expected to begin arriving during 2021-22 and 2023-24. With the tender still awaiting finalisation, deliveries are now likely only by 2033-34, almost a decade behind schedule. The estimated project cost has also risen sharply from ₹21,646 crore to ₹26,175 crore—an increase of ₹4,529 crore even before the contract has been awarded. Railway activist Samir Zaveri said Mumbai's suburban network urgently needs more AC trains to improve passenger safety. "With around 2,500 passengers falling from trains every year, resulting in nearly 600 deaths and hundreds of permanent disabilities, the railways have a constitutional duty to act without further delay and save lives," he said.

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