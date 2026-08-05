Political Leaders Across Party Lines Mourn Padma Shri Dr D Y Patil, Hail His Legacy In Education And Public Service

Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil | FPJ

Mumbai: Political leaders cutting across party lines on Tuesday paid heartfelt tributes to Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil, renowned educationist and former Governor of Bihar, West Bengal and Tripura, who passed away, describing his death as an irreparable loss to the fields of education, public service and social development.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Recalls Dr Patil’s Vision and Statesmanship

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma recalled his association with Dr. Patil during the latter's tenure as Governor of Tripura, praising his humility and statesmanship. He said Dr. Patil brought dignity to the constitutional office and played a significant role in expanding access to quality education for students from underprivileged families in the North-East. The Governor described him as a visionary who established numerous higher and professional educational institutions that have shaped the lives of lakhs of students across the country. He said Dr. Patil's contributions to education, politics, public life and social service would continue to inspire future generations.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed Dr. Patil a "karmayogi" whose lifelong dedication to education transformed society. He said the remarkable journey that began with a small school eventually grew into an educational empire comprising nearly 200 institutions and several universities. Highlighting his contribution to medical, engineering, pharmacy and architecture education, the Chief Minister said Dr. Patil also strengthened Maharashtra's healthcare infrastructure through world-class hospitals and educational campuses. He noted that despite serving twice as an MLA, Dr. Patil remained deeply committed to education, cooperation and social causes.

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Eknath Shinde Describes Education as Dr Patil’s Greatest Legacy

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Dr. Patil as a visionary educationist who viewed education as a powerful instrument of social transformation. He said the network of institutions established by him continues to provide world-class education to thousands of students from India and abroad.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar also expressed grief, saying Dr. Patil's pioneering work in education, healthcare, sports and social service had transformed countless lives. She said his enduring legacy would continue to guide future generations and remain a source of inspiration for the nation.

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