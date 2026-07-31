Container Train Uncouples On Western Freight Corridor; Services Restored In 12 Minutes Without Disruption

Container Train Uncouples On Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, Restored Within 12 Minutes | File Pic

Mumbai: A container train got uncoupled on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) between New Saphale and New Kharbav on Friday morning. The technical team reached the spot immediately, re-coupled the wagons, and restored the train within about 12 minutes. Officials said the incident did not affect freight train operations and no damage was reported.

The incident involved Container Train No. CON/JNPT 60539 carrying containers. It occurred between New Saphale and New Kharbav between 10:28 am and 10:40 am. After receiving information, DFCCIL's technical team attended the site, re-coupled the affected wagons and safely dispatched the train.

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A DFCCIL official said the issue was resolved quickly without affecting operations. "A technical team reached the spot immediately after the incident. The wagons were re-coupled, and the train resumed its journey safely within a short time. There was no disruption to train movement and no damage was caused," the official said.

The Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) is a 1,506-km high-capacity electrified railway corridor built exclusively for freight trains. It connects Dadri in Uttar Pradesh with Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) near Mumbai, passing through Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The corridor is designed to speed up cargo movement, improve logistics efficiency and reduce congestion on the conventional railway network.

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