Mumbai University To Resume 'Student–Vice-Chancellor Dialogue' Initiative | IANS

Mumbai, July 31: The University of Mumbai will resume its ‘Student–Vice-Chancellor Dialogue’ initiative from the new academic year to facilitate the speedy resolution of students’ academic and administrative grievances.

The initiative, which has been conducted by the university for several years, provides students with a direct platform to raise concerns, seek clarification and resolve issues related to their academic and other university matters. The programme will now be held on the first Tuesday of every month.

The first ‘Student–Vice-Chancellor Dialogue’ programme of the current academic year will be held on Tuesday, August 4, from 11 am to 12.30 pm at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bhavan, also known as the New Examination Bhavan, at the university’s Vidyanagari campus.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: University of Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ravindra D. Kulkarni says, "We, as academicians, professors, scientists, or technocrats, are deeply engaged in our respective areas of research, teaching, learning, and the assessment process, which helps provide… pic.twitter.com/sy5htFV89v — IANS (@ians_india) July 31, 2026

University of Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro Vice-Chancellor Principal Dr. Ajay Bhamre, Registrar Dr. Prasad Karande, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr. Pooja Roundale and other concerned university officials will be present during the programme.

The initiative is part of the university’s ‘NEP Connect’ programme, which seeks to promote direct communication between students and the university administration in line with the student-centric, transparent and accountable approach emphasised under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Through the initiative, the university aims to create awareness about the provisions, changes and opportunities under the NEP while prioritising student feedback and ensuring timely, transparent and student-friendly services.

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The programme focuses on resolving complaints related to examination results, reserved results, revaluation, photocopies of answer sheets, mark sheets, eligibility and degree certificates. The university said several student grievances have already been resolved through the initiative.

Students wishing to participate have been asked to carry their university or college identity cards along with a written complaint application.

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