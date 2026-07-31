Ghost Possession Claims Surface After 30 Girls Fall Ill At Bengal School; Doctors Investigate | AI Representational Image

Kolkata: Panic gripped a school in North 24 Parganas’ Sandeshkhali on Friday after around 30 girls of Class 9 reportedly fell ill one after another during school hours, complaining of breathing difficulties, muscle cramps and unusual bodily movements.

The students of Fulmoni Adarsha Vidyamandir were taken first to a local health centre and subsequently to Minakha Rural Hospital for treatment.

This incident triggered concern among students, teachers and parents with some locals attributing the episodes to alleged ‘ghost possession’.

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Sandeshkhali MLA Sanat Sardar reached the school after being informed about the incident and took some of the affected students to hospital in his vehicle.

The incident also prompted senior health officials to visit the school. Basirhat health district deputy chief medical officer Dr. Shyamal Kumar Biswas inspected the situation and took stock of the condition of the students.

“There is no reason to jump to conclusions. The students have been examined and most of them have recovered after receiving preliminary treatment,” an official said.

State council member Pradipta Sarkar said the symptoms should be investigated from a scientific and medical perspective.

Majority of the students have already been discharged and the health officials are now focusing on identifying the actual reason behind the incident.