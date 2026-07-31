Pune Flood Alert: Khadakwasla Dam Discharge Increased As Water Enters Low-Lying Areas

Pune, Jul 31: Owing to heavy rainfall in the catchment area, water was discharged from Khadakwasla Dam near the city on Friday, resulting in the inundation of low-lying areas along the Mutha river.
Water was also discharged from Radhanagari Dam in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra.
At 3 pm, the discharge from Khadakwasla Dam was increased from 35,574 to 43,571 cusecs (cubic feet per second), the irrigation department said.
Low-lying areas affected
According to the Pune Municipal Corporation's disaster management department, floodwaters entered three housing societies in Ekta Nagar along Sinhgad Road in the city.
"Around 40 families have been shifted to safety," said an official.
Kolhapur dams under watch
Elsewhere, Radhanagari Dam in Kolhapur district also reached full capacity, prompting authorities to release water.
According to district officials, automatic gates 3 and 6 were opened. With 2,856 cusecs of water being discharged through the gates and 1,400 cusecs from the powerhouse, the total discharge stood at 4,256 cusecs. The dam currently holds 8.35 TMC of water.
Officials said 35 weirs in Kolhapur district are currently submerged. These include weirs on the Panchganga, Kasari, Bhogavati, Kumbhi, Dudhganga, Warna, Vedganga and Hiranyakeshi rivers.
Other major dams in the district also recorded high storage. Tulsi is at 84.23 per cent, Warna at 85.71 per cent, Kasari at 83.97 per cent, Kadvi at 99.5 per cent, and Chitri, Jangamhatti, Ghatprabha, Jambhre and Sarfanala at 100 per cent each.
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