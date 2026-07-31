Several Crore Revenue Leak In Birbhum During TMC Regime; Says CM Suvendu Adhikari | IANS

Kolkata: After huge cash and gold were recovered from Birbhum district, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday had stated that revenue leak cannot happen without the support of the previous government.

“If the former Chief Minister doesn’t permit then such a thing cannot happen. Institutional corruption happens only when the head of the institution encourages corruption. From top level permission was given for which Tulu Mondal had done this revenue leak.

Rs 15,000 cr revenue leak in Birbhum district in past 15 years with support of previous Mamata govt: Bengal CM Adhikari — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2026

From bank accounts that we have found Rs. 93 crore we have frozen. Some more cash has also been recovered and 242 cars, trucks and crushers have been found. Buying BMW and Audi is not an easy task,” said the Chief Minister.

Notably, police on Friday had conducted raids across Birbhum in the residence of close aides of Tulu Mondal.

Adhikari also stated that the investigators had also identified 21 properties linked to Mondal, including seven houses, a farmhouse, and two petrol pumps.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that assets worth nearly Rs 150 crore including cash, gold and other jewellery allegedly acquired through illegal means got seized.