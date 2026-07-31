 Several Crore Revenue Leak In Birbhum During TMC Regime; Says CM Suvendu Adhikari
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Several Crore Revenue Leak In Birbhum During TMC Regime; Says CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleged that large-scale revenue leakage linked to Tulu Mondal could not have happened without support from the previous government. His remarks came after raids in Birbhum reportedly uncovered cash, gold and assets worth nearly ₹150 crore, with investigators identifying 21 properties and freezing bank accounts.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, July 31, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
Several Crore Revenue Leak In Birbhum During TMC Regime; Says CM Suvendu Adhikari
Several Crore Revenue Leak In Birbhum During TMC Regime; Says CM Suvendu Adhikari | IANS

Kolkata: After huge cash and gold were recovered from Birbhum district, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday had stated that revenue leak cannot happen without the support of the previous government.

“If the former Chief Minister doesn’t permit then such a thing cannot happen. Institutional corruption happens only when the head of the institution encourages corruption. From top level permission was given for which Tulu Mondal had done this revenue leak.

From bank accounts that we have found Rs. 93 crore we have frozen. Some more cash has also been recovered and 242 cars, trucks and crushers have been found. Buying BMW and Audi is not an easy task,” said the Chief Minister.

Notably, police on Friday had conducted raids across Birbhum in the residence of close aides of Tulu Mondal.

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Adhikari also stated that the investigators had also identified 21 properties linked to Mondal, including seven houses, a farmhouse, and two petrol pumps.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that assets worth nearly Rs 150 crore including cash, gold and other jewellery allegedly acquired through illegal means got seized.

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