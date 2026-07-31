Bengal STF Arrests Suspected Jaish-E-Mohammed Agent | VIDEO | IANS

Kolkata: Special Task Force (STF) on Friday morning had arrested Hamim Mandal from gym, a member of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed from Bengal Burdwan area where Mandal stayed in a rented apartment with his parents and siblings.

After producing him before court he was given 14 days police custody.

#WATCH | Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal: A six-member Special Task Force (STF) team arrested a 23-year-old man, identified as Hamim Mondal, from the Renaissance area on suspicion of alleged militant links. The accused was produced before a court, which sent him to 14 days of police… pic.twitter.com/bdKSglA1OQ — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026

According to police sources, Mandal had tracked the movements and locations of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Police mentioned that the material recovered during the investigation indicated that he had collected information related to Adhikari.

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Investigation is going on to ascertain whether the accused was sent for collecting intelligence on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS leaders.

Police suspect that Mandal was in connection with the Jaish-e-Mohammed module, allegedly operated by gangster Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Azmal Gujjar.

Mandal used to work at a garment’s unit in Howrah’s Pilkhana area but he had left the job just ahead of the Assembly elections and used to stay in a rented apartment in New Town before leaving for Burdwan.

Speaking about this development Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the matter is ‘extremely sensitive’.

“The details will be shared by STF. There are international links. It concerns national security. STF is collecting information from the mobile phones, pen drive and computers collected from his residence. One Union Home Minister came to Kolkata and held a meeting with the former Chief Minister at Nabanna. MP Sukanta Majumdar and I asked him a question to which he said that national security is more important than politics,” added Adhikari.

The police are also interrogating Mandal’s landlords to reconstruct his movements in the state.