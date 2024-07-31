Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Suspends Services Between Ambernath & Badlapur Due To Signal Failure; Commuters Face Inconvenience

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai, July 31: Mumbai local train commuters on Central Railway faced difficulties after CR suspended services between Ambernath and Badlapur due to some signal issue.

According to the information available, down trains are running only till Ambernath and Badlapur people were left with no option but to walk upto Badlapur.

Pictures and posts on social media also showed commuters who wanted to travel to Badlapur walking on the railway track after local trains were halting at Ambernath itself.

"Due to unavoidable reasons, SE line traffic is effected. All DN local towards Badlapur, karjat,khopoli will run up to Ambernath & run back as SPL CSMT."

"The following Trains are diverted via DIVA-PNVL-LNL-PUNE 1) Train no. 12123(CSMT-PUNE )JCO 31.07.2024 SCH DEP 17:10 hrs 2)Train no. 11009(CSMT-PUNE )JCO 31.07.2024 SCH DEP 17:50 hrs," posted DRM Mumbai CR.