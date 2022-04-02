Mumbai: Local train services on Western line to be affected due to maintenance work for next two days

Passengers of five long-distance trains running on the Western line be aware. Due to traffic and power blocks on 3rd and 4th April 2022, for the construction of ROB between Dahanu Road and Gholvad stations, few trains will be regulated and or terminated for a short period of time.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vadodara – Dahanu Road Express will be short terminated at Umargam station on 3 April 2022.

Apart from that, Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will also be regulated by 1.35 hours at Umargam station, Bikaner – Dadar Express will be regulated by 1.10 hours, Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will be regulated by 15 minutes and Gholvad – Daund Superfast Express will be regulated by 25 minutes.

Similarly, on April 4, Surat – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will be regulated by 10 mins at Umargam station and Valsad – Bandra Terminus Special will be also regulated by 10 minutes.

Block on Harbour line:

UP Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended on Sunday due to maintenance block between Vashi- Panvel.

However Special local trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:30 PM IST