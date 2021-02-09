Mumbai: Local train services likely to resume fully after review of COVID-19 cases for next two weeks, says BMC

Local train services are likely to resume in full swing but only after reviewing COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks, said Additional Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Suresh Kakani.

Meanwhile, railway officials have hinted there is a possibility that local train services will resume in full swing after February 15 or by the first week of March.

"We are closely monitoring the number of cases since the local trains have resumed from February 1. Following which we will be taking the review after two weeks and the final decision will be taken on resuming suburban services in full swing,” said Suresh Kakani.

However, the railway officials said they have not received any proposal or request from the state government for resuming local train services in full swing. "Currently 95 per cent of local train services are in operation and we will be running the same pattern until further notice from the state government," said senior railway officer.