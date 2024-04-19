Mumbai: Local Services, Long Distance Trains To Face Disruption As CR Plans To Extend CSMT Station Platforms From April 19-21

Mumbai's CSMT station | ANI

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) is set to embark on a major preliminary work as part of the remodelling of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). This development plan aims to extend the century-old station's platforms to accommodate 24-car trains, further enhancing capacity for long-distance services. However, this initiative will disrupt commuter services, necessitating a mega block lasting 24-30 hours, during which numerous local and long-distance trains will be cancelled or short-terminated at Dadar.

Details On The Remodelling Works

The upcoming weekend will witness preparatory activities, including the relocation of overhead equipment (OHE), essential for the CSMT platform extension project. Scheduled for April 19-20 and April 20-21, these works will occur between 12:30 am and 4:30 am on both days. During the development works, rail tracks on the Slow and Fast lines between Byculla/Wadala and CSMT will be unavailable, affecting the Main and Harbour lines, the 7th line and the CSMT-Wadi Bunder shunting neck for four hours each night.

The pre-planned works will be focussed on the extension of platforms 10 to 14, enabling them to accommodate trains with up to 24 coaches. The proposed lengths for these platforms range from 305 to 382 meters, alongside yard remodelling and the construction of essential service buildings. Upon completion, CSMT's capacity to handle longer trains will eventually increase. Moreover, the project involves dismantling 61 old OHE masts, 71 signalling and telecommunication obstructions and nine old dry pit lines used for train washing.

Surge In Passenger Demand

The decision comes amid rising demands of trains in the peak season of travelling, the summer season. Passengers travelling to various parts of the country, especially the North India are facing major problems due to overcrowding. Various videos have surfaced on the internet showing overcrowded trains and passengers crying for help on social media. However, it is seen that the Railways is less likely taking cognisance of the public outcry.