Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Traffic Disruption On Highway After Vehicle Crashes Near Adoshi Tunnel

Mumbai: An accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune expressway in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday causing a traffic disruption for several hours. The crash which took place near the Adoshi tunnel, involved a single vehicle, as confirmed by the Highway Traffic Police officials. No reports of any casualties were received in the incident.

Details On The Crash

The late-night crash fruther resulted in a traffic jam for several hours on the busy highway in the morning hours as well. Motorists travelling from Mumbai to Pune were stuck in long traffic lanes in the early morning hours. Highway traffic police and other authorities were engaged activities such as clearing the road affected by the crash, managing incoming traffic to ensure smooth flow of vehicles, etc.

Measures Taken To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow

Additionally, a block was imposed on traffic coming from Pune towards Mumbai in order to provide passage to vehicles stuck in traffic for long hours on their way to Pune. The highway traffic police officials also confirmed that the block will be lifted in a couple of hours as the traffic situation will hit normalcy in the area.

Heavy vehicles including goods trucks and trailers usually travel intercity in the wee hours of the day which causes traffic woes in the morning hours. A crash that takes place in such timings adds more difficulties for the motorists then leading to long queues of cars amid the scorching heatwave conditions.