 Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Traffic Disruption On Highway After Vehicle Crashes Near Adoshi Tunnel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Traffic Disruption On Highway After Vehicle Crashes Near Adoshi Tunnel

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Traffic Disruption On Highway After Vehicle Crashes Near Adoshi Tunnel

The late-night crash fruther resulted in a traffic jam for several hours on the busy highway in the morning hours as well. Motorists travelling from Mumbai to Pune were stuck in long traffic lanes in the early morning hours.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Mumbai: An accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune expressway in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday causing a traffic disruption for several hours. The crash which took place near the Adoshi tunnel, involved a single vehicle, as confirmed by the Highway Traffic Police officials. No reports of any casualties were received in the incident.

Details On The Crash

The late-night crash fruther resulted in a traffic jam for several hours on the busy highway in the morning hours as well. Motorists travelling from Mumbai to Pune were stuck in long traffic lanes in the early morning hours. Highway traffic police and other authorities were engaged activities such as clearing the road affected by the crash, managing incoming traffic to ensure smooth flow of vehicles, etc.

Read Also
Avoid Pune Lane On Mumbai-Pune Expressway From April 6 To 9: Highway Police
article-image

Measures Taken To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow

Additionally, a block was imposed on traffic coming from Pune towards Mumbai in order to provide passage to vehicles stuck in traffic for long hours on their way to Pune. The highway traffic police officials also confirmed that the block will be lifted in a couple of hours as the traffic situation will hit normalcy in the area.

Heavy vehicles including goods trucks and trailers usually travel intercity in the wee hours of the day which causes traffic woes in the morning hours. A crash that takes place in such timings adds more difficulties for the motorists then leading to long queues of cars amid the scorching heatwave conditions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Give Maintenance’: Shameless Passenger Justifies Tossing Gutka Packet From Window Of Mumbai...

'We Give Maintenance’: Shameless Passenger Justifies Tossing Gutka Packet From Window Of Mumbai...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 Seats Witness 19.4 Per Cent Turnout Till 11 AM

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 Seats Witness 19.4 Per Cent Turnout Till 11 AM

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Traffic Disruption On Highway After Vehicle Crashes Near Adoshi...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Traffic Disruption On Highway After Vehicle Crashes Near Adoshi...

Nawab Malik's Company Seeks Discharge In ED Case

Nawab Malik's Company Seeks Discharge In ED Case

'Advocates Cannot Get Away With Anything': Bombay High Court On Lawyers Seeking Exemption From IPC...

'Advocates Cannot Get Away With Anything': Bombay High Court On Lawyers Seeking Exemption From IPC...