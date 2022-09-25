Mumbai local molestation case: GRP arrests 43-year-old accused Biharilal Yadav from Mahalaxmi area | CCTV Footage Screengrab

Mumbai GRP has arrested a 43-year-old accused Biharilal Yadav from the Mahalaxmi area in the molestation case.

The victim, who works as an attorney, in her lengthy tweet, had narrated her ordeal of reporting molestation to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Andheri.

She had also mentioned the apathetic attitude of the cops and said she was made to wait for nearly three hours and had to narrate the incident repeatedly to get the FIR registered.

While narrating the incident to the Free Press Journal earlier, the woman, said, “I was commuting in [first class] ladies’ compartment to work and the accused boarded the local. He molested me as the next station was approaching and promptly got off the train. The incident shook me.”

When she reached the Andheri railway police station to file her complaint and told police personnel she’d been molested, it was met with a baffling question, “What is molestation.”

She also received similar apathetic responses from the women cops present at the station. The survivor shared how she was told that she should’ve hit the accused or tackled him better and that she should be grateful for her “covered” formal attire.

After her entire ordeal, she was told by Andheri police that the case does not come under their jurisdiction and that they will transfer all details; however, to her horror, she was called in again to identify the accused.

Her tweets went viral and many slammed the cops for their apathetic attitude.