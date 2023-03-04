Mumbai: Local goon finally behind bars after 10 years of crime | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The RCF police in Chembur have arrested a 25-year-old history-sheeter under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA). The accused, Ramesh Jaiswal aka Gullu, was arrested after a chase of 10 years.

A police officer said a complaint against Gullu was received in Nov 2022. The complainant, a woman, was attacked by him while he was committing robbery. He was arrested after some time, remanded to judicial custody but he applied for bail. However, he didn’t stop after getting out on bail. The police said that he continued to threaten, injure and harm people, so much so that everyone was so afraid of him that they stopped approaching the police.

As per Gullu’s criminal record in the police database, his first crime was reported in 2014. He somehow managed to get out on bail after every arrest, the police said. In 2015, a few cases registered against him were for attempted murder. Gullu is considered a local goon, with offences like criminal intimidation with intent to grievous hurt or death, robbery, causing hurt while robbery, and also cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

On Feb 21, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) issued a detention order against Gullu under the MPDA Act and the RPF police arrested him within two days. During investigation, the police found there were several victims who resisted police help owing to his fear. The police recorded their statements anonymously as evidence.

“There are so many people who he had threatened and they were literally all so scared of even talking to us. But we assured them that their identity would be protected at every cost. We wanted Gullu in jail, for others’ safety,” said an officer from RCF police station.

Gullu was sent to judicial custody in Thane jail for a year, which will be further extended, confirmed the officer.