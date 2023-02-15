Mumbai: History-sheeter in Borivali drunk dials police and makes hoax call about RDX in autorickshaw; arrested

Mumbai police arrest man for making hoax calls about RDX in autorickshaw | FPJ

A man, identified as Suraj Jadhav was arrested from Borivali for making hoax calls to the Mumbai Police Control Room under the influence of alcohol, regarding the presence of an RDX in an autorickshaw.

Jadhav has prior cases of murder and theft against him.

Earlier on Monday, a senior IPS officer of the Mumbai Police received a threat call from an unknown mobile number to blow up Mira Road railway station.

The caller identified as Yashwant Mane had called Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner (traffic) Pravin Padwal threating to bomb a suburban railway station and asked the top cop to rush police team immediately to Mira Road. When the officer tried to question the caller further, it was abruptly disconnected after making abusive statements.

The senior officer informed the Mumbai police control room about the threat calls which alerted the Mira Road-Bhayander Police Control room.

The Mumbai Police and Mira Road-Bhayander Police are further investigating the case.

