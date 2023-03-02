Attack on Pradnya Satav: Gorhe directs state to invoke Section 120 for criminal conspiracy

State Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Thursday directed the State Government to invoke Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in the case of attack on MLA Pradnya Satav, who had objected to illegal liquor supply in Hingoli.

NCP MLC Eknath Khadse supported the question raised by Satav and alleged that there is a police and criminal nexus in illegal supply of gutkha and paan masala in Maharashtra. He spoke about the illegal supply of gutkha, paan masala and ganja to Jalgaon through Madhya Pradesh. He also alleged a nexus between state excise Commissionerate officers, the police and suppliers. He also sought information on the number of raids conducted and material seized so far.

Illegal supply of liquor on the rise in Hingoli

According to Satav, the illegal supply of foreign and country made liquor has increased in Hingoli and, as a result, criminal activities and altercations between citizens have increased. She alleged that government officers are hand in glove with suppliers and false cases are being registered against women who oppose such activities.

State Excise Minister Shambhu Raj Desai said that since April 2022, action has been taken against 349 people and liquor worth Rs29.23 lakh has been seized. He said action would be intensified after three months as the excise department will start its recruitment drive. He also assured that action would be taken with the help of the Home Department and he will personally speak to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.