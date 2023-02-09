Maharashtra: MLC Pradnya Rajeev Satav attacked in her native place Hingoli | Twitter

Hingoli: Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dr Pradnya Rajeev Satav on Wednesday claimed through a social media post that she was brutally attacked from behind by an unknown person at Kasbe Dhawanda Village Kalamnuri.

She tweeted and wrote, "Today I was brutally attacked at Kasbe Dhawanda Village Kalamnuri. An unknown person attacked me from behind .It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life . An attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy. Fight from front dont be a coward."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Attacked at her native village

Pradnya Satav is the wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav. The place she was attacked is her native village.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)