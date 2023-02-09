e-Paper Get App
Pradnya Satav is the wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 02:15 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: MLC Pradnya Rajeev Satav attacked in her native place Hingoli | Twitter
Hingoli: Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dr Pradnya Rajeev Satav on Wednesday claimed through a social media post that she was brutally attacked from behind by an unknown person at Kasbe Dhawanda Village Kalamnuri.

She tweeted and wrote, "Today I was brutally attacked at Kasbe Dhawanda Village Kalamnuri. An unknown person attacked me from behind .It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life . An attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy. Fight from front dont be a coward."

Attacked at her native village

Pradnya Satav is the wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav. The place she was attacked is her native village.

article-image

