Maharashtra: MLC Pradnya Rajeev Satav attacked in her native place Hingoli

Hingoli: Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dr Pradnya Rajeev Satav on Wednesday claimed through a social media post that she was brutally attacked from behind by an unknown person at Kasbe Dhawanda Village Kalamnuri.
She tweeted and wrote, "Today I was brutally attacked at Kasbe Dhawanda Village Kalamnuri. An unknown person attacked me from behind .It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life . An attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy. Fight from front dont be a coward."
Attacked at her native village
Pradnya Satav is the wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav. The place she was attacked is her native village.
