Mumbai likely to get semi-AC local train by December

If everything goes according to plan, commuters could soon travel through semi-air-conditioned (AC) local train in Mumbai. The semi-air-conditioned (AC) local train, which is country's first, will likely operate on Mumbai’s suburban railway network from December.

According to Hindustan Times, the semi-AC local trains will have a mix of general and AC coaches. The railway ministry is currently reviewing the nearly-dropped plan of introduction of semi-AC local trains. The plan states that first-class compartments in suburban trains will be replaced with AC compartments in these trains.

Currently, a fully AC local train is running on the Western line. The Indian Railways is working with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai to manufacture AC local trains and send them to both the Central and Western railway by September. Rajesh Agarwal, member (rolling stock), Railway Board told the Hindustan Times, “We are studying the designs for the semi-AC local train. The ICF will send the AC trains in September. After trials, it will be introduced on the suburban railway tracks.”

Even the Western Railway is looking into introducing semi-AC local trains. Senior western railway official, "We are reviewing the shift in passengers, after the introduction of semi-AC local trains. Our engineers are looking into the mechanism of replacing a few coaches with AC ones.”