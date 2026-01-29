Mumbai Police Book Builder For Allegedly Cheating Woman, Retired Father Of ₹52 Lakh In Dadar Flat Scam

Mumbai Police book a builder for allegedly cheating a woman and her retired father of ₹52 lakh in a Dadar flat scam | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 29: The Mumbai police have registered a case against builder Tejal Madhukar Rupji for allegedly cheating a 37-year-old woman and her retired father of Rs 52 lakh by promising a flat in a proposed residential project in Dadar.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Kirti Ganesh Mane, 37, a resident of Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli (East), along with her father, Prakash Thosar, came across an advertisement in a Marathi daily in 2016 for the Swapnapurti building in Dadar (West), promoted under Rupji Construction, allegedly owned by Tejal Rupji and his father, Madhukar Rupji.

Project promise and payments

Prakash Thosar, a retired railway employee, was looking to purchase a home. Kirti and her father visited the builder’s office at Shriram Industrial Estate, G.D. Ambedkar Road, Wadala, where a manager briefed them about the project and claimed a limited-period Diwali festival offer. They were told that upon payment of token money, they would meet Tejal Rupji, who would finalise the flat number and price.

On October 11, 2016, the complainant and her father allegedly handed over a Rs 5 lakh cheque to Tejal Rupji. Rupji allegedly claimed that the project was registered with MahaRERA and showed them related documents.

The flat price was fixed at Rs 1 crore, and they were informed that Flat No. 1202 on the 12th floor had been allotted to them. However, instead of an official receipt, they were given only a photocopy of the cheque bearing a stamp and signature.

No receipts, no construction

Subsequently, the builder allegedly demanded additional amounts, assuring early registration of the flat. Trusting these assurances, the complainant and her father paid Rs 17 lakh more, again without receiving any official receipts. Over time, Rupji allegedly collected a total of Rs 52 lakh, promising either a larger 2 BHK flat or an additional 1 BHK at a lower cost.

When the complainant demanded registration of the flat or a refund in 2017, Rupji allegedly stopped responding to calls. A visit to the Wadala office revealed that it had been shut for a long time.

Further inquiries revealed that several other buyers had also paid money without receiving receipts or registrations, and that no construction activity had begun at the proposed project site.

Police action

Following confirmation of the alleged fraud, Kirti Mane approached the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg police station. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal breach of trust) and have begun further investigation.

