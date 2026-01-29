Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Elections Scheduled For February 10

Panvel Municipal Corporation to hold mayor and deputy mayor elections on February 10 under district administration supervision | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Jan 29: The official election process for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Panvel Municipal Corporation will be held on February 10.

The elections are being conducted as per the directives issued by Konkan Divisional Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi. Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale has been appointed as the Presiding Officer for the election process.

The proceedings will take place under his supervision at the Adyakrantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel city at 11 am on February 10, Panvel Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale informed.

Corporation election results

Elections were earlier held for 78 seats across 20 wards of the Panvel Municipal Corporation. In the results, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 55 seats, while Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won two seats each.

Mahayuti registers group

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) officially registered its group at the Konkan Divisional Commissioner’s Office on Thursday.

The alliance won 59 seats in total, with 55 BJP, two Shiv Sena, and two NCP corporators elected. Earlier, the newly elected corporators unanimously chose Nitin Jayaram Patil as the Mahayuti group leader.

