Mumbai likely to cross 20,000 COVID-19 cases today, Maharashtra task force member

Mumbai: Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi has said that over 20,000 coronavirus cases are expected in Mumbai today. He further urged citizens to wear masks and contact doctors if symptomatic.

"Mumbai expected to cross 20k cases today ,stay home if not essential ,properly mask and stay connected with your doctor if symptomatic. Be Vigilant ,Be Alert, Stay Safe .Most cases are still mild. Protect the vulnerable. Be Responsible", Dr Joshi tweeted.

Earlier, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said if the daily case count were to cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown would be imposed in the city as per the Union government’s rules.

However, the Maharashtra Covid taskforce ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in Mumbai, saying it was too early to decide on a lockdown considering that all other aspects were under control -- hospitalisation and utilisation of oxygen was low and most patients were asymptomatic and hence, were under home isolation. However, they have warned that this situation could change in the next six to seven days if people did not follow Covid norms and have urged people to get vaccinated with immediate effect, as it reduces the severity of the virus.



Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported a massive spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 15,000 fresh infections in last 24 hours. The city reported 15,166 fresh cases and 3 deaths due to coronavirus.

With these additions, Mumbai's tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, said the BMC in a bulletin.

1218 patients were hospitalised today. 80 patients are on Oxygen out of total hospitalised patients. Out of 30,565 available beds only 5,104 are occupied by the patients so far. Only 14.4% beds are occupied out of total available beds.

BMC has traced 31,182 contacts in last 24 hours. There are 20 containment zones in BMC region and 462 buildings are sealed.

The metropolis had logged the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, 2021.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 12:23 PM IST