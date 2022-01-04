'Will impose lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark': Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Given the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday warned that a lockdown will be imposed if daily infection count crosses the 20,000-mark.

"We will have to impose lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark," Pednekar told news agency ANI.

Mumbai on Monday recorded 8,082 fresh Covid-19 infections, the highest daily count after April 18, 2021, taking the caseload above the 8-lakh mark, while two more patients lost their lives due to the infection, the city civic body informed.

Mumbai also registered 40 fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, taking the number of such infections to 368 in the city, according to the Maharashtra government's health department.

As cases are rising at a considerable pace, the BMC has decided to close its schools for classes 1 to 9 and 11 till January 31, a civic official said.



Students of class 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which implies they can attend schools in person. Students of class 1 to 9 and 11 will continue in online mode, as directed earlier.





Tuesday, January 04, 2022