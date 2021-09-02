e-Paper Get App

India reports 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 09:48 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on September 2

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on September 2 | Vinay Darekar/Unsplash

Deals being struck to give relaxation from COVID rules in Maharashtra, BJP alleges

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday alleged that `deals' were being struck in Maharashtra to give relaxation from COVID-19-related restrictions to various businesses and sectors.

This was a "new business model", the former state minister said, speaking to reporters.

02 September 2021 09:48 AM IST

Mumbai weather update: Light to Moderate rain in city & suburbs

02 September 2021 08:48 AM IST

Deputy engineer held while taking bribe in Jalna

A deputy engineer of the Jalna Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a village sarpanch on Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said here.

The accused was identified as Damodar Ghorpade (53), an acting deputy engineer with the rural water supply department of the Zilla Parishad.

02 September 2021 08:48 AM IST

Leopard trapped in cage after it entered populated area in Maharashtra village

A leopard was caught by the Forest Department officials on Wednesday after it got trapped in a cage.

The cage was set up as a precautionary measure after the leopard had entered the Belgaon Kurhe village, as per Anil Pawar, a Forest Range Officer.

02 September 2021 08:48 AM IST

CBI arrests its Sub Inspector for 'manipulating' preliminary enquiry in Anil Deshmukh case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested its Sub Inspector for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with an extortion case.

CBI in a statement informed that the accused is Sub Inspector Abhishek Tiwari.

(With inputs from agencies)

