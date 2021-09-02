BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday alleged that `deals' were being struck in Maharashtra to give relaxation from COVID-19-related restrictions to various businesses and sectors.
This was a "new business model", the former state minister said, speaking to reporters.
A deputy engineer of the Jalna Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a village sarpanch on Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said here.
The accused was identified as Damodar Ghorpade (53), an acting deputy engineer with the rural water supply department of the Zilla Parishad.
A leopard was caught by the Forest Department officials on Wednesday after it got trapped in a cage.
The cage was set up as a precautionary measure after the leopard had entered the Belgaon Kurhe village, as per Anil Pawar, a Forest Range Officer.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested its Sub Inspector for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with an extortion case.
CBI in a statement informed that the accused is Sub Inspector Abhishek Tiwari.
(With inputs from agencies)
