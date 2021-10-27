NCB summons Prabhakar Sail, a witness for drugs-on-cruise case, for questioning today to probe allegations of corruption

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, for questioning on Wednesday. NCB said that he will be questioned in connection with allegations of corruption levelled by him against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede, the zonal officer in charge of the case. A team of NCB will reach Mumbai from Delhi today. (ANI)