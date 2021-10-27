e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

13,451 fresh COVID-19 cases in India
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:37 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on October 27

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
| File Photo

| File Photo

Advertisement
27 October 2021 08:37 AM IST

Want to make it clear that the issue Iam exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion: Nawab Malik

27 October 2021 08:32 AM IST

Aryan Khan bail plea hearing to continue today

Bombay High Court on Wednesday will resume hearing of popular actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug case. During arguments on Tuesday, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that Aryan Khan was a "young man" who should be sent to rehab rather than jail. (ANI)

27 October 2021 08:32 AM IST

NCB summons Prabhakar Sail, a witness for drugs-on-cruise case, for questioning today to probe allegations of corruption

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, for questioning on Wednesday. NCB said that he will be questioned in connection with allegations of corruption levelled by him against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede, the zonal officer in charge of the case. A team of NCB will reach Mumbai from Delhi today. (ANI)

Advertisement
27 October 2021 08:32 AM IST

Maharashtra records 1,201 new COVID-19 cases

A day after reporting 889 COVID-19 cases, the lowest after May 5, 2020, Maharashtra on Tuesday logged 1,201 new infections, taking the tally to 66,05,051. At 32, the fatalities on Tuesday increased by 20 compared to Monday when 12 patients died due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the lowest number of deaths in a day after April 20, 2020. Maharashtra's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,40,060. (PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal