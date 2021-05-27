Mumbai: Latest updates - Rain lash parts of city

2 held for smuggling rare species of lizard, fish, tortoise in Pune
The local crime branch of Pune Railway Police arrested two persons on Wednesday for smuggling rare species of tortoise, fish, and lizard from Pune railway station.
The accused identified as Tarun Kumar Mohan and Shrinavas Kamal, both residents of Tamil Nadu, were found carrying six bags on Pune railway station on May 25 after their arrival from Chennai Express.
Lockdown beyond June 1: Govt likey to decide today
Man stabbed to death in Mumbai
A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in suburban Wadala, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at Aanandwadi in Wadala (East) in the early hours of Tuesday, they said.
The victim, Shailendra Gaikwad, had received deep stab injuries on his throat, mouth and other parts of the body, an official said.
A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Wadala Police Station and a probe was underway, he added.
Maha: Four booked for organising bullock cart race in Thane
Police have registered a case against four persons for illegally organising a bullock cart race at Usatne village in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.
The case was registered at Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar zone on Tuesday, but none of them has been arrested so far, he said.
Mumbai COVID-19 cases
With the addition of 1,362 new COVID-19 cases on May 26, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 7,01,266. Now, there are 27,943 active cases in the city.
Mumbai reported 34 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 14,742 data released by the city's civic body. 1,021 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday taking the recovery count to 6,56,446.