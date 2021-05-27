Mumbai: Latest updates - Rain lash parts of city

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in suburban Wadala, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Aanandwadi in Wadala (East) in the early hours of Tuesday, they said.

The victim, Shailendra Gaikwad, had received deep stab injuries on his throat, mouth and other parts of the body, an official said.

A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Wadala Police Station and a probe was underway, he added.