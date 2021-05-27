Mumbai

Mumbai: Latest updates - Rain lash parts of city

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai: Latest updates on May 27
Maharashtra: Rain lash parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Wadala area

Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally 2,13,52,323

Paper leak: Army says it has zero tolerance towards malpractices

2 held for smuggling rare species of lizard, fish, tortoise in Pune

The local crime branch of Pune Railway Police arrested two persons on Wednesday for smuggling rare species of tortoise, fish, and lizard from Pune railway station.

The accused identified as Tarun Kumar Mohan and Shrinavas Kamal, both residents of Tamil Nadu, were found carrying six bags on Pune railway station on May 25 after their arrival from Chennai Express.

Lockdown beyond June 1: Govt likey to decide today

Man stabbed to death in Mumbai

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in suburban Wadala, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Aanandwadi in Wadala (East) in the early hours of Tuesday, they said.

The victim, Shailendra Gaikwad, had received deep stab injuries on his throat, mouth and other parts of the body, an official said.

A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Wadala Police Station and a probe was underway, he added.

Maha: Man held for posing as TC at Kalyan railway station

Maha: Four booked for organising bullock cart race in Thane 

Police have registered a case against four persons for illegally organising a bullock cart race at Usatne village in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The case was registered at Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar zone on Tuesday, but none of them has been arrested so far, he said.

Mumbai COVID-19 cases 

With the addition of 1,362 new COVID-19 cases on May 26, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 7,01,266. Now, there are 27,943 active cases in the city.

Mumbai reported 34 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 14,742 data released by the city's civic body. 1,021 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday taking the recovery count to 6,56,446.

Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by BMC for May 27

