COVID-19: 340 cases of lockdown violations registered on May 25 in Mumbai

The city Police registered 340 cases of lockdown violations on Tuesday, taking the total number of offences registered since April 5 to 17,415. In the first week of April the city police decided strict implementation of lockdown norms in the wake worsening pandemic situation.

As per the statistics provided by the Mumbai police, on Tuesday they booked 128 shop keepers for not following the lockdown norms, the government has allowed the shops that falls under the essential categories to remain open between 7-11 in the morning. Those shops found flouting time limit and those found open without permission are being booked for the violations.

Besides, the police also registered 103 offences against people found loitering without a valid reason across the city.

On Tuesday, 59 people were booked for not wearing mask at public places and 31 cases of crowding at publice places have been registered as well. Apart from this, police booked 6 COVID-19 patients for flouting quarantine rule on Tuesday. Five seperate offences against hotel owners and hawkers, two cases of illegal transportation and one case against a pan ship owner also registered on Tuesday, said police.